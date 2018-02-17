The family of murdered Danielle Richardson have paid tribute to the "loving and caring mother, sister, daughter and auntie".

The 24-year-old was found stabbed to death at a flat in Ancoats in Manchester on Tuesday (14 February.)

Police were called to the flat at 7.40am on Tuesday following reports that a man had jumped from a second-storey flat window and onto the roof of a stationary black Hyundai.

As he fled the scene several people were allegedly assaulted, and the suspect smashed the windows of several other cars.

On entering the flat in Swan Street, police officers found Ms Richardson's body. She had suffered several stab wounds.

Her alleged attacker, Michael Marler, 37, appeared in Manchester Crown court today, charged with her murder. He stood in the dock on crutches and wearing a body brace around his torso.

Marler, who has been remanded in custody, has been charged with attempted robbery, assault and three counts of causing damage to motor vehicles.

Following her death, her family have paid tribute to Ms Richardson, worked as a carer for the elderly.

"She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it," they said in a tribute.

"She worked briefly as a carer in an elderly care home and she was much loved by many of the residents. There isn't anyone that would have a bad word to say about Dannii.

"It's broken everyone's hearts that she was taken from us so soon. We know she will be watching over us and will always be in our hearts."