Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (5 September) said US President Donald Trump is "not my bride", and Twitter couldn't stop laughing.

During a news conference in China, Putin refrained from criticising his American counterpart and dismissed a question over whether he was disappointed in Trump, the Associated Press reported.

Putin also said Trump is "not my bride, and I'm not his groom" in sharp remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

When asked about Russia's thoughts if Trump were to be impeached, Putin responded that it would be "absolutely wrong" for his country to discuss domestic US politics.

Putin's remarks come amid strained relations between the US and Russia after the Trump administration ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in San Francisco as well as annexes in Washington DC and New York last week. The US recently passed economic sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Russia responded by demanding the US cut diplomatic staffing in the country by 755.

While Putin said the US had a right to order the shuttering of the consulate, he noted that "it was done in such a rude way".

"It is hard to hold a dialogue with people who mix Austria with Australia," he said, referring to a 2007 remark by former US President George W. Brush when he said Austrian troops when he actually meant Australian troops.

"The American nation, America is truly a great country and a great people if they can tolerate such a big number of people with such a low level of political culture," Putin added.

Twitter, on the other hand, erupted with a cacophony of hilarious jabs, memes and comments in response to Putin's comments saying Trump is "his b**ch!"

"Putin & Trump, the most beautiful bromance ever written," one person wrote. Another swiftly questioned: "Oh no, trouble in paradise?"

Another sarcastically wrote: "This will break Donald's heart."