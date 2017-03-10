US President Donald Trump has claimed the new healthcare bill is "coming along great" despite the criticism it has drawn.

A number of high-profile Democrats have spoken out against Trumpcare, the president's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act – the most recent of whom is Trump's longtime adversary, Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts senator slammed Trumpcare as "cruel" in a series of tweets she posted on Thursday (9 March), continuing an ongoing feud between herself and the president that began during the election campaign.

She wrote: "A health care bill that destroys care & affordable coverage for millions – seriously? What planet are these guys living on?!

"It's time to junk this cruel #Trumpcare bill before massive numbers of Americans are hurt by it. Republicans seem intent on plowing ahead anyway – pretending down is up, left is right, & #Trumpcare is somehow not a catastrophe.

"The GOP have convinced people who never agree on ANYTHING – docs, hospitals, economists, even insurance companies: #Trumpcare is a disaster."

However, despite the most recent attack on his plans, including from some members of his own party, Trump has insisted that his healthcare bill is on track.

He wrote in a tweet: "Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!"

The GOP released its draft bill on Monday (6 March), with plans laid out including tax breaks for health insurance CEOs and pulling funding from women, the poor and the elderly.