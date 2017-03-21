Social networking site Tumblr has been criticised for not doing enough to stop revenge porn on its platform.

A 27-year-old woman from New York has sued Tumblr in Manhattan Supreme Court after a tape was posted of her having sex with her boyfriend over ten years ago, and shared 1,200 times on the blogging site.

The post included personal details such as a link to her Facebook page as well as her name. She became aware that the sex tape was on Tumblr when she started receiving obscene messages from men she didn't know on her Facebook page.

"I was devastated," the woman told The New York Post. "I haven't stopped crying since."

Her lawyer, Daniel Szalkiewicz said: "In my opinion, Tumblr has chosen to ignore valid legal demands because they earn more money using victims' photographs as clickbait than they do protecting minors."

A Tumblr spokeswoman responded by saying: "We review all reported content and remove any posts in violation of our community guidelines."

Other women have come forward after learning that they were also revenge porn victims. A mother-of-two found that a dozen photos of herself half-naked had been posted to Tumblr after she had lost her mobile phone.

"I don't understand how a website could humiliate someone this way," the Californian woman said.

The posting included links to her LinkedIn and Facebook pages, with the message, "expose the whore." It has been commented on more than 50,000 times.

On some of the gay Tumblr sites, fully dressed troops in military uniform appear in images with their name tags clearly visible, reported USA Today. At least one serving marine did not agree for his picture to be republished amongst a number of images of men having sex, according Lt. Col. Eric Dent, a Marine Corps spokesman.

Mischa Barton recently announced that she was the victim of revenge porn. At a press conference on 15 March, she said: "This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent with hidden cameras."

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, a civil rights attorney and legal analyst, said: "There's a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography."

She added: "It is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it."