Tyrese Gibson's wild social media rants – targeting ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson and co-star Dwayne Johnson – have once again landed the actor in trouble. While the Fast and Furious stars have so far restrained from publicly commenting on the drama, talk show host Wendy William lashed out at Gibson, blaming him for hurting his movie career.

"It's not Norma's fault if you're not working, it's your fault of your mouth on social media, that's what it is," the 53-year-old Wendy Williams Show host told her audience, according to HollywoodLife.

Slamming the model-turned-actor for his weepy video – where he rants about being burdened with legal fee and not finding jobs – Williams added, "If he's on social media crying about $13k... I wouldn't want to hire him, he's a problem."

While Gibson's relentless social media posts have kept him in the headlines the past week, his latest Facebook video (shared on Wednesday) saw the actor break down in tears talking about his daughter Shayla.

He even made an emotional plea to his ex-wife, telling her amidst tears, "Don't take my baby please, don't take my baby." The 38-year-old Baby Boy actor has been embroiled in a custody battle with his ex, with things getting even more serious after Norma filed for a restraining order against him.

According to reports, Gibson's ex-wife has accused him of abusing their 10-year-old daughter, mentioning in court documents that he "pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other".

But the actor has vehemently denied all the allegations, calling them "hurtful lies".

Gibson also posted a rant against his Fast 8 co-star, The Rock, accusing him of taking up a private deal and breaking up the Fast family. However, the Waist Deep actor might have taken a different stance on the feud now.

In an Instagram post shared on 3 November, Gibson stated, "I had a real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne's [sic] associates and this will be my last post about him."

"Justin Lin is back in the driver seat that's exciting cause it going to feel like the true #FastFamily all over again..... When we see Justin we see Paul," he added.