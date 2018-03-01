UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says it would be nice for Floyd Mayweather to compete in MMA but believes she would be able to take him down and force him to tap out.

Since defeating Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their cross-code boxing clash in August of last year, Mayweather has been teasing the possibility of stepping into the octagon, potentially for another lucrative payday with the Irishman.

Many in the combat sports world have given their opinion on the prospect and Cyborg, regarded as the best female fighter in the world today, believes it would be a positive thing despite the natural disadvantages "Money" would have to face.

"You know, everybody thinks about the money now, everybody thinks about the show," Cyborg told TMZ. "I don't think it's a big advantage for him to do MMA.

"It's going to be difficult for him in other areas, where you have to keep distance for the people who take him down. But if it happens, it will be nice. Imagine him in the UFC."

Cyborg notably trains with a lot of male athletes and has an impressive record of 19-1-1, with 16 of her wins coming by way of knockout. What would her strategy be if he should fiught arguably the greatest boxer of all time in an MMA ring?

"I would try my grappling for him," Cyborg explained. "First thing I would try is a double leg [takedown]."

"Fighting Mayweather in boxing is a bit crazy but in MMA, I would try and take him down. I don't want to challenge my boxing with his boxing. I know [I would tap him out] but I would need to slip my head a lot and have to be fast before I catch him."

Meanwhile, Cyborg will have her second defence of the featherweight title as she steps in on short notice to take on Invicta bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222 on 3 March.