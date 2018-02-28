'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler has become the latest figure to pour scorn on suggestions Floyd Mayweather Jr would trade the boxing ring for the Octagon and fight Conor McGregor in a rematch on mixed martial arts rules.

The American has used his latest spell in retirement to a tease a possible move into MMA, using his Instagram account to post a series of images and videos indicating he would be keen on switching combat sports to face his Irish adversary for a second time.

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White has said any rematch between the pair, following on from their one-sided boxing clash last August, could only be on MMA rules while the likes of Amir Khan have quashed the possibility of Mayweather making the move.

And Hagler, one of boxing's legendary names having reigned as the undisputed middleweight champion for seven years in the mid-1980s, has joined the list of skeptics over Mayweather's intentions.

"Wouldn't it be interesting if we see Mayweather fight his game now?" said Hagler, according to The Express. "I don't think that will happen. Mayweather is going to stay retired probably and McGregor has still got a great future ahead of him too. Good luck to both of them."

Suggestions that Mayweather could be tempted to come out of retirement to fight again have originated from activity on his social media accounts, and there is no indication he is training seriously for the possibility of moving disciplines.

His father Mayweather Snr does believe his son will step into the octagon at some stage and is willing to train him for such an eventuality, though the 41-year-old has been advised to swerve another mammoth payday and enjoy his retirement.

Speaking to Forbes earlier this month, the former five-weight world champion indicated he would fight again, though refused to clarify in which ring he would compete.

"Will you guys ever see me in a boxing ring again? I don't know," he said. "We don't know if it is a boxing ring, or maybe an octagon. There have been talks about another multi-billion dollar deal. We will just see."

McGregor meanwhile remains inactive since being beaten by Mayweather and is set to be stripped of his lightweight title before UFC 223 in April as a result of his self-enforced exile from the sport.

The Dubliner appeared to turn his back on a rematch with Mayweather by stating he was happy for him to remain in retirement, in response to the Olympic bronze medallist suggesting he was not serious about a move into MMA.