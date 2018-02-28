Canelo Alvarez is not interested in Floyd Mayweather potentially competing in the UFC or the prospect of himself facing Conor McGregor in an MMA fight.

Since defeating McGregor in the 10th round of their cross-code boxing clash in August of last year, Mayweather has been teasing the possibility of him stepping into the octagon, potentially for another lucrative payday with the Irishman.

Dubbed the Money Fight, both fighters earned nine-figure paydays in what was one of the biggest fights in combat sports history and UFC president Dana White recently refused to rule out the idea of a rematch in MMA.

The much talked about first meeting between the two stars also overshadowed Canelo's own superfight with Golovkin the following month that ended in a split-decision draw.

With the Mexican set to face off with "GGG" again in what promises to be an even bigger and better fight on 5 May, Canelo expressed his views on the man who handed him his first and only professional boxing loss competing in MMA.

"With him [Mayweather] you never know [what he will do next]," Canelo told TMZ. "All is possible, but you know what? Whatever he does it doesn't bother me, it doesn't interest me."

Following McGregor's loss to Mayweather, many pondered whether the UFC lightweight champion would continue his venture into the boxing world with calls for a potential second boxing fight with either Canelo or Golovkin.

But as for an MMA contest with McGregor, Canelo is simply not interested in switching sports.

"On my part, all I can say is I don't know and will never know," Canelo added when asked about how he or Golovkin would fare against McGregor in MMA. "I respect boxing. Boxing is my sport, that's what I love. The other sport is something we'll never know."

When asked if he would ever entertain a future MMA bout, he simply replied: "No."