She may be famed for her curvaceous figure including a Kardashian-esque bum and a past relationship with Tyga, but Demi Rose ensured all attention was on her pretty face in her latest Instagram snap.

The 22-year-old glamour model shared a selfie of herself wearing a full face of make-up with her raven hair styled in tumbling curls as she wrote in the caption: "Hi guys "

The British-born star, who now boasts 5.1m Instagram followers, looked as though she was heading on a night out despite wearing a long-sleeved plunging swimsuit from Mobella Swim – the brand she is currently modelling for.

Drawing attention to her buxom cleavage in the shot, Demi garnered 103K likes and counting in less than a day.

One of her adoring followers commented: "You are the ultimate babe ❤️" as another wrote: "Great picture Demi, I like the makeup you look amazing! I hope you have a great Wednesday! ❤"

A third keen fan added: "Please have my babies!!!"

Demi – who was linked romantically to Tyga during his break with Kylie Jenner in 2016 – wowed in another recent Instagram shot by wearing a sultry gown that struggled to contain her assets.

One follower told her: "Now this is "Classy with a little sassy on the side" u look amazing in that yellow evening dress "

Demi has conquered Instagram in the past year and has become the "world's sexiest DJ". She has also signed a modelling contract with US publicity group Taz's Angels.

The British star became famous by launching her Instagram page at 18 years old and posting seductive shots, previously telling The Sun: "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2 million now.

"In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."