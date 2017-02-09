Usain Bolt and finishing second is something we have not come across in recent times, but that is exactly what happened when the Jamaican sprinter took on Australian athlete John Steffensen in a training race.

The 34-year-old took on social media to post the video online that saw him beat the eight time Olympic goal medallist on 8 February in a light-hearted training race, where Bolt had given his opponent a head-start.

Steffensen wasted no time to show off his victory over one of the greatest Athletes on Instagram. He won the silver medal in the 4X400m relay at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also won gold in 400m and 4X400m relay at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

The caption read, "STILL GOT IT!!! @usainbolt @germainemason@nitro_aths 9th and 11th feb."

Bolt is currently in Australia for the Nitro Athletics Series at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne. Six international teams will be taking part in the event where they will "showcase a mix of power, endurance, technique and teamwork events across sprint, distance, field and para-athletics events."

The second round of the event will take place on 9 February as Bolt All-Stars have taken a lead ahead of Team Australia, who are sitting second in the table. The 30-year-old Jamaican star athlete is looking for ways to make the second round of the Nitro Athletics Series in Melbourne even better.

"Yeah, it was a lot of fun. I was excited to run, and next week we might change it up just for the fun of it. I really enjoyed it, even the elimination mile race for me was just spectacular," Bolt told the Nitro Athletics' official website.

"For me, this is what I expected and over time we'll figure out ways to make it better but it's started off good and we'll be looking forward to the weekend even better."