Valencia are said to be considering a deadline move to bring Moussa Sissoko on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes in Spain at 11:00pm BST on Friday (1 September). Local publication Plaza Deportiva says that Los Che are trying to convince Mauricio Pochettino to loan them the Frenchman after the club conceded defeat in the pursuit of Manchester United starlet Andreas Pereira.

New manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has overseen a big overhaul in his squad during the summer transfer window - having brought in the likes of Gabriel Paulista from Arsenal and Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jeison Murrilo from Inter Milan.

Pereira has been tipped to follow them after the Manchester United starlet enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Granada during the 2016-2017 season.

Reports in Spain last week suggested that the move was only a formality after Jose Mourinho gave the green light for the United starlet to continue his development at the Mestalla.

However, on Tuesday Marca reported a U-turn in the saga after claiming that Pereira was considering remaining at Old Trafford after growing frustrated with delays in the negotiations between Valencia and United.

Plaza Deportiva believes that the deal is now completely off with Los Che considering Sissoko as a late alternative.

Radio station Ondacero already reported earlier this week that Valencia made an enquiry over the availability of the Tottenham midfielder.

Plaza Deportiva now says that the club are still trying to get the Tottenham midfielder on Spain's transfer deadline day although they predict that convincing Pochettino won't be easy.

The local publication says that the La Liga side would only be interested in a loan deal for a player who costed Tottenham £30m last summer.

Furthermore, such a deal looks even more unlikely after Spurs failed in the own attempts to bolster their midfield with out-of-favour Barcelona misfit Andre Gomes on deadline day.

Sissoko has also been heavily linked with a move to several Turkish sides throughout the summer but earlier in the week he ruled out leaving Tottenham during an Instagram live video.

"I'm not leaving if you [sic] unhappy just unfollow me," the Frenchman wrote in response to a fan's enquiry.