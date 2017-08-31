Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the deadline day arrival of right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal believed to be worth £23m ($29.6m).

The Ivorian international, who follows Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga and Juan Foyth as Spurs' fourth arrival of the summer so far, has signed a five-year contract through 2022 and will take the number 24 shirt that has been left vacant since the departure of Alex Pritchard.

Such an announcement comes a day after the Home Office granted Aurier a work permit after his convertible two-year suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris last year was downgraded to a fine.

The 24-year-old, who was denied entry into the United Kingdom for a Champions League tie against Arsenal in November 2016, protests his innocence and quickly appealed the original conviction.

Aurier will compete with Kieran Trippier for a starting berth under Mauricio Pochettino and is no doubt seen as a relatively cost-effective replacement for Kyle Walker, who ended his eight-year stint in north London in July by completing a £50m switch to Manchester City.

"This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch," he told Tottenham's official website. "This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.

"The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier."

It has been all systems go as far as Tottenham are concerned in the transfer market as the clock ticks down towards the deadline, with weeks of frustrating passivity followed by a typically mad dash to the finish.

Further new arrivals are expected before 23.00 BST, with Fernando Llorente said to have undergone a medical ahead of a £12.1m move from Swansea City. Chelsea still hope to reunite the experienced Spanish striker with former Juventus boss Antonio Conte, so there could yet be another twist in that particular tale before the day is through.

Tottenham could also beat London rivals West Ham United to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, while they are believed to retain an interest in injured Everton playmaker Ross Barkley and Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Additional exits also seem likely, with Vincent Janssen - who could yet join Swansea in a part-exchange deal for Llorente - attracting a bid from West Bromwich Albion. Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou remain subject to interest, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Marcus Edwards could both be loaned out.