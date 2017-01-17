A man has suffered shocking injuries to his face after an e-cigarette exploded in his mouth. Andrew Hall from Pocatello, Idaho, lost seven teeth and suffered second-degree burns after the e-cigarette blew up while he was in the bathroom of his home.

After he was taken to his local intensive care unit with a bloodied lip, singed beard and a hole in his cheek, Hall posted the pictures on Facebook to raise awareness of the potential dangers of using e-cigarettes. The post has since been shared nearly 300,000 times.

In the post, Hall said: "Yesterday morning I was getting ready for work when I had something happen to me that I didn't expect possible.

"I'm currently in the ICU and doing well so rest assured and these are very graphic photos. I Vape (I know, terrible and uncool) but I no longer do and I hope to possibly sway those that do to maybe reevaluate or find other methods of smoking.

"I've been doing this for about a year now and assure you I did not do anything I wasn't supposed to (battery was in right, always had the shop put it together when I first bought it and add things and maintenance it the right way while taking their advice) but it exploded in my face."

Since the accident, Hall said he has been pulling chunks of plastic, teeth and foreign objects from his mouth, throat and lips.

He added: "I know vapes help people quit smoking cigarettes and that's amazing. I just want to bring to light this is possible that they can explode without warning. I would have said 'No way that's possible,' until now."

The latest incident is the latest in a number of "exploding e-cigarette" cases over the last few years, since the meteoric rise of the devices.

So many injuries have been caused that leading burn and plastic surgeons have called for greater regulation around the use of e-cigarettes.