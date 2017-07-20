N'Golo Kante has heaped praise on compatriot Alexandre Lacazette as Arsenal and Chelsea get set to face each other in the first of two games before the 2017/18 league season commences.

Lacazette joined the north London club from Ligue 1 side Lyon earlier this month in a club-record €60m (£52.6m, $68m) deal and has already netted for the club in pre-season.

Brought in to reinforce Arsenal's frontline, there are high hopes that Lacazette will be a success at the Emirates, having scored 91 times in his last 133 league games in France.

While there might be some doubts as to whether he can adapt to the Premier League, Kante believes he is a good addition for the Gunners.

"I know him from the national team and from what he did in the French league," Kante told the London Evening Standard.

"He is a very good player who has scored more than 20 goals every season for the last few seasons in Ligue 1. He is a good player and a good addition for Arsenal.

"He's a goalscorer, clever with the ball and when he has a chance he has a gift for finishing well. He will be a good addition for Arsenal."

Chelsea will face Arsenal on Saturday (22 July) in the Chinese capital Beijing before taking them on once again on Sunday (6 August) in the Community Shield.

Arsenal's 2-1 win over the Blues in the FA Cup final in May denied Chelsea a famous double in manager Antonio Conte's first season but Kante believes it was a successful year nonetheless before reflecting on the defeat at Wembley.

"We cannot say it was a bad season," he added. "We know it could have been better with a Double. But it was, for us, a good season. Not the best. It could have been better. But it was a good season."

"Arsenal played well, better than us and they deserved the victory. They deserved to win this game. The FA Cup final is finished now. It [Saturday] will be just a friendly game. It is important for our preparation.

"The season will really start in the Community Shield (on August 6). But we have to take this game seriously because it will help us prepare well for the Community Shield, the first game of the season."