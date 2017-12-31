ðŸ¦ A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Dec 29, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Demi Rose Mawby has been making jaws drop by flaunting her incredibly toned figure on social media. And, on Saturday (30 December) it was no different as the 22-year-old model once again stunned her fans by stripping down to a tiny bikini top for a sizzling video.

The social media sensation posed in front of a large mirror and flaunted her flawless figure in a cleavage-baring bikini top that was held together with a single silver clip at the front. She teamed up the bikini top with camouflage cargo pants, and let her luscious black locks cascade behind her shoulders for the video.

Mawby added a necklace to the outfit and went with minimal makeup for the natural look.

The model recorded the short clip on her cell phone. She can be seen holding the mobile phone in her right hand as her other hand is tucked in her left pant pocket.

The picture, which is without a caption, generated a lot of interest from her fans, many of whom took to the comments section to call her "beautiful" and "gorgeous". The video has been viewed more than 597,000 times in one day.

"You look so beautiful!!" a fan gushed and another chimed in, "Beautiful and cute and stunning and gorgeous."

Someone else said, "Too beautiful for words," while another admirer added, "You are such a beautiful woman."

Mawby's ensemble also grabbed some attention as fans asked her to tell them from where she got her camouflage cargo pants. A fan asked, "Where are the pants from?? Another simply said, "Nice outfit."

Mawby previously caused a meltdown with her nude photo that she uploaded on the photo-and-video-sharing application on 19 December.

For the photo, she posed in bed and wore just a black ankle-high boots. She wrapped her arms around her breasts and crossed her legs to cover her modesty in the snap, which she captioned: "6 Million Followers! Thank you for all your love, I appreciate all of you".