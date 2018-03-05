Elizabeth Hurley continues to send her fans into a frenzy on social media.

The Royals star's latest upload on Instagram sees her dancing to the tune of the 70s hit pop song If I Can't Have by Yvonne Elliman.

Walking away from the camera, the 52-year-old makes a dramatic turn before swinging her hips and throwing her hand in the air with a smile on her face. Moving towards the camera with her left hand on her head, she sings to the tune of the music while still dancing. She then turns her back towards the camera, swinging her hips while walking away from the shot.

In the video, Hurley is barefoot and wearing nothing but a peacock print kaftan top that runs down to her mid-thighs. Also, she is wearing minimal makeup for the natural beach look.

"Some days there won't be a song in your heart, but sing anyway @elizabethhurleybeach #peacockkaftan," she wrote alongside the footage she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

The video has been viewed more than 172,000 times, with fans complimenting Hurley on her age-defying beauty and dancing prowess.

"@elizabethhurley1 the most gorgeous stunning beautiful woman in the world!!!" a fan commented, while another added, "I love your spirit Elizabeth. You are inspiring and you stay true to yourself. I also love that your like a kid at ❤️. I think it's what keeps you looking so young!"

"You are the only woman I have ever wanted. you are the most beautiful woman in the universe," an admirer said, while someone else pointed out that Hurley is "still a great dancer...wow."