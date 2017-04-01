Here is your round-up of the biggest video game news stories from the week, including the Bungie's slow-burn reveal of a seemingly much more fun-loving Destiny sequel and the announcement of this year's date's for the Dota 2 International.

There's also a first official look at the new Tomb Raider movie, with Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as iconic video game heroine Lara Croft. The look of the character is clearly based on the recently rebooted games.

Below are the original stories in part. For more, click the headlines.

Bungie reveals Destiny 2 trailer and confirms PC version

Days after officially announcing Destiny 2, Bungie has released the first full trailer for its hotly anticipated sci-fi sequel. A PC version was also confirmed, a first for the series that started out on PS4, Xbox One, PS3 and Xbox 360.

The trailer, following on from Tuesday's 'Last Call' teaser, shows the destruction of Earth's Last City and the tower that served as the original game's central hub. It also focuses on two characters from the original game: the po-faced Commander Zavala and fan-favourite Cayde-6.

The game will be released on 8 September with a gameplay reveal set for 18 May. An open beta will take place in the summer.

Valve has announced when and where this year's International Dota 2 Championship will take place, confirming the finals will run between Monday 7 and Saturday 12 August in Seattle, Washington, at the KeyArena.

The International 2017's group stage will take place the week prior. Valve also announced that ticket prices are also going up once again, and that Monday-Thursday tickets will be sold separately to tickets sold for the grand finals on Friday and Saturday.

The "midweek" tickets will sell for $100 (£80.60), up by $25.00 over the 2016 prices, while Friday and Saturday tickets will be sold for $200 – an increase of $100.

The first official images from the latest big-screen Tomb Raider adaptation have been published online, offering our best look yet at Alicia Vikander in action as iconic adventurer Lara Croft.

Vikander was cast as Croft after a breakthrough year in 2015, during which roles in acclaimed sci-fi thriller Ex Machina and drama The Danish Girl won her plaudits and awards, including a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the latter.

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.