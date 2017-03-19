While The Walking Dead season 7 has failed to match viewership ratings that previous seasons received, the creators and producers now seem to have promised that the show may continue well beyond season 8.

"The end of this season is very much the end of a chapter... It's about setting up this gigantic, epic tale to come — not only in Season 8, but beyond," showrunner Scott Gimple told fans at the PaleyFest panel. The lacklustre storyline of the current season has been heavily criticised and the same has been reflected on the show's decline in viewership.

TWD's epic moments have always been linked to deaths of major characters and it is being speculated that this time around, it may be the turn of Rosita or Sasha – the rebel girls from Alexandria Safe Zone – to be killed off on the show.

As the AMC zombie series will reach the 100th episode milestone with the premiere of season 8, the creators have teased that the special episode will set the stage for the "next hundred episodes".

In the current season, Rick and Michhone are uniting a front against Negan. After the outcome of the previous episode, Carol and Morgan returned to their fierce personality and vowed to take down the Savior's empire along with King Ezekiel and the Alexandrians.

Daryl has also set his goals to take down Negan and avenge the gory murder of Glenn and Abraham. Eugene, who is now a captive of Negan, appears to have surrendered to the sadist ruler, but this may just be a difficult phase for him as many suspect he is planning something secretly.

"I don't feel like he's playing a game. I think he's trying to protect himself," Josh McDermitt said during the convention.

"Eugene is scared and a lot of it comes from Negan so he's out looking for himself. And why not align yourself with the person who gives him the most fear? That's how I see it.

"The most impressive thing is that he's this horrible person doing horrible things to characters you love but he had this spark that's engaging. He's so likable. He's personable," he added.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character as the ruthless villain has been widely appreciated and he soon became a hugely popular character. "The most impressive thing is that he's this horrible person doing horrible things to characters you love but he had this spark that's engaging. He's so likable. He's personable," Robert Kirkman said.

As far as the current season is concerned, in episode 14 titled The Other Side, Rosita and Shasha will hatch a plan to kill Negan while Daryl and Tara will bond over Glenn's loss. The show airs on Sunday nights on the AMC in the US and on Mondays in the UK on Fox.