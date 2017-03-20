Want a proposal that your other half will never forget? Enlist the help of a global superstar and do it in front of 77,000 people. One Adele fan used the singer's final concert in Australia to pop the question.

Revellers at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium had front-row seats to the loving gesture when Wade Nicholson-Doyle got down on one knee after taking boyfriend, Chris, 37, to the show as a birthday treat.

When Adele selected Nicholson-Doyle as one of the lucky fans join her on stage, he decided to bite the bullet and bring his boyfriend Chris with him.

When on stage he wasted no time getting down on one knee. A clearly overwhelmed Chris burst into tears as he gladly accepted.

"Did you say 'yes'?" Adele joked, before embracing the ecstatic pair. "I actually had no idea that was going to happen. Congratulations."

As the crowd erupted into cheers, Adele revealed her surprise at what just transpired. She said: "That wasn't planned, I had no idea. So that was unplanned, I had no idea there, Chris. I'm sorry."

As same-sex marriage is not legal in Australia, Nicholson-Doyle told the BBC that the couple will have a celebration with friends and family.