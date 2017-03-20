She is one of the biggest stars on the planet. So when Beyonce gives your music the seal of approval, expect people to sit up and pay attention. The singer stunned millions of fans by endorsing a track by an unknown British grime artist on her Instagram page.

The Formation hitmaker– who is currently expecting twins with rapper husband Jay Z – shared a video montage of her outing to a dance performance with daughter Blue Ivy.

Besides her chic maternity style and further clues that she does have a Snapchat account, eagle-eared fans couldn't help but notice that her chosen soundtrack was London-born rapper Don-E's collaboration with Nado, You Alright Yh.

There is a good chance that Drake, who for many years has been amping up his love of UK culture − specifically grime music − may have rubbed off on the Grammy winner.

Reacting to Beyonce's public acknowledgement, Don-E tweeted: "It's a blessing seeing @Beyonce supporting my song you alright yeah ♥️"

While many UK music fans would have heard of Mercury prize-winning Skepta and Stormzy, only hardcore aficionados of the grime genre would cite Don-E as one of the artists to watch.

The East London rapper first burst onto the music scene back in 2015 with viral hit 'Balenciaga' which featured Kojo Funds and Yxng Bane. Following a brief hiatus, he returned with You Alright Yh. Unveiled in February, the catchy anthem, produced by Dr Vades, features the lines: "you alright yeah, aaah hows your mum she good yeah, you want food yeah come to the hood yeahh.

Having attained the support of Queen B herself, expect Don-E's mainstream appeal to skyrocket.

Listen to You Alright Yh here: