WWE has released a video that reveals its most shocking moments of 2017. The wrestling entertainment company has said that fans were left screaming "OMG!" after these unexpected events in the squared circle (or inside the venue) in the past 12 months.

"The WWE Universe experienced many twists and turns in 2017, including some that left them screaming: "OMG!" Here are 12 [10] shocking moments that shook sports-entertainment to its core," the caption of footage reads. The clip has been shared on the company's Youtube channel.

"Always expect the unexpected" is what the promotion has been telling its fans in recent years, and this year was no different as fans were left with their eyes and mouths wide open after witnessing these top ten "OMG" moments of 2017 that has been list below.

10. Big Cass' heel turn and attack on Enzo Amore

On 19 June, Cass turned heel on Monday Night Raw after he revealed he was the one who sneakily attacked his former partner Enzo backstage weeks prior. Cass announced that he was done teaming up with Enzo as he believed the latter was holding him back. He then planted a boot on Enzo's face and left him lying unconscious on the floor of the ring with the crowd booing Cass in the background.

Cass's action was shocking as he and Enzo were tag team partners for most of their stint in NXT that started in 2013.

9. Adam Cole's NXT debut

On 19 August, Cole made his NXT debut and attacked Drew McIntyre from behind after the latter defeated Bobby Roode to become NXT champion. McIntyre was knocked out with a superkick from Cole, who teamed up with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to hand a beat down on McIntyre in the ring.

8. Randy Orton burns down Sister Abigail's resting place

On October 2016, Orton joined the Wyatt family as he thought he could not beat them. The Viper was given the keys to the kingdom by Bray Wyatt even though Erik Rowan did not trust him. Orton took advantage of Wyatt's trust in him and at the right time set fire to the resting place of Sister Abigail. However, Orton was a little late as Erik had removed Sister Abigail's body from its resting place.

7. Paige's WWE return

Paige was out of action since the summer of 2016. The British wrestler's return on Raw last month was shocking as she was surrounded by controversies, including failing the company's wellness policy twice last year and her sex tapes and explicit photos being leaked on the internet.

Paige is looking to rule the women's division with an iron fist as she has teamed up with Deville and Rose to form a group called Absolution.

6. Tommaso Ciampa's attack on tag team partner Johnny Gargano after losing NXT title

Ciampa and Gargano were one of the most exciting tag teams in NXT. However, their partnership came to an end on 20 May 2017 at NXT TakeOver: Chicago when Ciampa brutally attacked Gargano after they lost their match to The Authors of Pain in a Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

5. Braun Strowman tips over an ambulance with an unconscious Roman Reigns inside

Strowman warned the entire WWE roster that he was the alpha male in the locker room by brutally beating Roman Reigns unconscious. Strowman then did something unthinkable – he tipped the ambulance meant to transport Reigns to the hospital in a display of brute strength.

4. John Cena's proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

Cena got down on one knee and asked Bella to marry him after winning their match against The Miz and Maryse at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The couple had started dating after meeting each other at the promotion.

3. Kevin Owens' attack on Vince McMahon

Owens was assaulted by Shane McMahon in early September. After the incident, Vince warned Owens that he would bankrupt the latter if a lawsuit was filed against the company. Later, when the duo met in the ring, Owens made Vince promise him to allow him to beat any member of his family senseless if provoked. Vince agreed and immediately Owens carried out a vicious attack that left the former bloodied and senseless.

2. The Shield's reunion

On the October 9 episode of Raw, The Shield reunited for the first time since 2014 to the surprise of theie fans. Reigns walked out on the ramp and warned The Bar, The Miz and his entourage to leave the ring. The Miz told Reigns that he would be thrashed as he was alone. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins stepped out and joined Reigns and then attacked Cesaro, Sheamus, The Miz and The Miztourage.

1. The Hardy Boyz's WWE return

Matt and Jeff made their WWE return at WrestleMania 33 after contract negotiations between the brothers and their former promotion, TNA, fell through early this year. Matt and Jeff won the Tag Team Championship on their return to the company where they made a name for themselves with their high-flying daredevilry.

Watch the video below: