Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Spanish starlet Alfonso Pedraza on loan from Villarreal. The 20-year-old winger arrives at Elland Road until the end of the season with an option in place to make the move permanent this summer.

He will not be eligible to make his debut on Wednesday (1 February) against Blackburn Rovers but Leeds fans could get their first glimpse of their new signing on Sunday against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

After making his Villarreal debut in April 2015, Pedraza made four more appearances for the Yellow Submarine, featuring for his club against Bayer Leverkusen in last season's Europa League campaign.

Last August, he joined Segunda Division side CD Lugo on loan, impressing in the second tier of Spanish football in his 22 appearances where he scored six and provided another eight.

An offer from Leeds saw Villarreal cut the loan short, with the youngster now poised to assist the club in their quest return to the Premier League after a 13-year absence.

Pedraza has been capped twice at Under-21 level for Spain and also represented his country at the Under-19 European Championships in 2015, playing alongside current Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will have to pay £8.5m to make Pedraza's stay at the club a permanent one.

He becomes the first addition of a quiet January transfer window for Garry Monk's side. The club's only other significant piece of business has seen the club secure the services of Pablo Hernandez on a permanent deal until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old had initially joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Al-Arabi last August.