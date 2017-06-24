Wayne Rooney looks set to stay at Manchester United next season, with the Red Devils yet to receive a concrete offer for England's all-time record goal scorer.

Rooney has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, worth around £300,000 ($384,000) per week, with the option to extend it by an additional year.

The 31-year-old is understood to be keen to leave United in search of greater first-team opportunities after being reduced to a bit-part role at the club last season.

The Daily Mirror says United are unwilling to let Rooney leave on the cheap and are demanding a transfer fee for their all-time record goal scorer.

The demand – combined with the striker's high wages – is putting off clubs from making an approach, the paper adds.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman publicly declared an interest in bringing Rooney back to Goodison Park this summer, but the Toffees' interest has since cooled over the 31-year-old's wage demands.

Rooney has also been linked with a big-money move to China, with his agent Paul Stretford flying to the country to hold talks with Chinese Super League clubs in February.

However, United's all-time record goalscorer is reportedly not keen on playing in the Far East, with his family also reluctant to make the move.

Speaking after United's Europa League final victory over Ajax in Stockholm on 24 May, Rooney said he had "more or less" made a decision on his future and added that he had a number of offers from England and abroad.

"I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide. I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that's what I'll do," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I'll do that the next few weeks with my family while I'm away and, honestly, as soon as I know what's going on then, I'm sure you [will know]."