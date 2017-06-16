Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed the club are deep in talks with Chelsea over a move for Bertrand Traore.

Traore spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ajax, where he struck nine goals in 24 league appearances and played an important role in the Dutch club's impressive run to the Europa League final, where they were defeated by Manchester United.

But the Burkina Faso international would appear to be no closer to breaking into the first team at Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte and the Blues hierarchy now ready to sanction a permanent move away.

Speaking at a presentation for Lyon's first summer signing, Brazilian defender Fernando Marcal, Aulas said of their pursuit of Traore: "We absolutely want to do this deal. The contact is very advanced, but many clubs are interested."

West Ham United and Everton had also been credited with an interest in the versatile forward, but it would seem that a move to France is now edging ever closer.

L'Equipe reported earlier on Friday [16 June] that Traore has already agreed in principle to join Lyon, with the clubs continuing to negotiate a fee. The report adds that a deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Traore, who officially joined Chelsea in October 2013, is poised to become the second promising young forward to leave west London on a permanent deal this summer following Dominic Solanke's exit. The star of England's Under-20 World Cup campaign will join up with new club Liverpool on 1 July after leaving the Premier League champions at the end of his contract.

Chelsea are entitled to a fee for 19-year-old Solanke, with the club reportedly demanding £10m ($12.7m) from Liverpool.