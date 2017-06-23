Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg says Danny Ward will not be allowed to go out on loan after confirming the stopper will be included in Jurgen Klopp's plans for the 2017/18 season.

The 24-year-old spent the last two years on loan at Morecambe, Aberdeen and Huddersfield Town. Ward impressed under David Wagner's guidance at the Kirklees Stadium and played a key role in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League.

Wagner wanted to re-sign Ward on another loan spell and Ward was keen on rejoining Huddersfield this summer. They were reportedly interested in signing the Wales international on a permanent transfer that has been turned down by the Reds.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager already has the services of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as the two first choice goalkeepers. Achterberg says with Ward rejoining, Liverpool will have three goalkeepers for the new season ahead of their return to the Champions League.

"It was always the plan for Danny to try to get him playing for two years and help move his level on," Achterberg told the Liverpool Echo.

"He showed good consistency for Huddersfield. We'll bring him back because we want three good goalies to fight each other. It's going to be a big season next season. If there are any injuries or suspensions, you need to have three top goalies."

Achterberg also stressed that Ward will fight with Mignolet and Karius for a place in the starting lineup. He remains confident that the return of the Welshman to Liverpool has further strengthened their goalkeeping position.

"You need that competition. We need to keep everyone fit and improving so they are ready to take that chance, whenever it comes along," the Reds coach explained.

"My opinion is that in goalkeeping terms, things look pretty good for Liverpool. At a club like Liverpool small things get highlighted a lot more than at other clubs. Look at other clubs, they had their moments last season where not everything was perfect with their goalies.

"My job is to try to help the goalies to stay positive. I always talk to them and tell them what I think can be improved and I explain why we're working on something."