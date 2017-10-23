Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Wembley is finally starting to feel like home after his side overcame Liverpool in emphatic fashion on Sunday (22 October).

Two goals from Harry Kane and one apiece from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli secured a 4-1 win for the hosts, who moved up to second in the Premier League table alongside Manchester United , five points behind Manchester City.

The result was Spurs' sixth win of the campaign and their first against Liverpool in the league since November 2012. More importantly, as far as Pochettino is concerned, it marked a second consecutive league success at Wembley, where his side had failed to win their first three fixtures of the campaign.

However, the national stadium hoodoo appears to have been well and truly lifted now.

"The team is starting to build confidence at Wembley," Pochettino said after the game. "It is important to make this feel like home, it is key for us. It seems like we are starting to show that here."

If Spurs are starting to feel at home at Wembley then so is Kane, whose two goals on Sunday were the first he has scored at his side's temporary home in the league this season. Despite failing to score in August, the England striker has already netted 15 times this season and was instrumental in Spurs' demolition of Liverpool, opening and closing the scoring and providing the assist for his side's second goal.

Kane, who has plundered 45 goals in this calendar year for club and country, hobbled off just before full-time clutching his hamstring but Pochettino dismissed concerns over his striker's fitness, suggesting it was simply a case of tiredness instead.

The Argentine also remained adamant his side could catch City, after being tipped by many to become the main rivals for Pep Guardiola's side.

"It is the third season that we are trying to catch someone," he said. "Manchester City are doing very well, they have an amazing squad and one of the best managers in the world. We see what happens, we believe, we will try to catch them. We are focused every day."

Spurs' credentials will be tested as early as Saturday (28 October), when they travel to Old Trafford to face United in the early kick off. Jose Mourinho's men lost their unbeaten league record after they suffered an unexpected defeat away against Huddersfield Town, piling further pressure on the Portuguese coach's style of play.

United, who still boast the league's second best attacking record, did not have a shot on target until the 75th minute in what Mourinho described as an abject performance. The 20-time champions of England, however, will be looking to bounce back and can count on a strong record at home against Spurs, who have lost their last three league meetings at Old Trafford and failed to score in each of those visits.