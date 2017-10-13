As the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal continues to rock Hollywood, Ben Affleck has also got embroiled in his share of controversy after being accused of groping women. Wendy Williams has slammed the actor for his alleged behaviour, calling him a "stupid, stupid man".

In the latest episode of her talk show, the American television host expressed her disgust over the whole issue and suggested girls use their elbows if anyone tries to grab their breasts and harass them.

In a sensational claim, actress Hilarie Burton accused the Batman actor of groping her breast during a 2003 appearance on MTV's Total Request Live. Soon after her accusations, which only came into the spotlight recently, Affleck issued a public apology, saying, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise."

Williams, in the Hot Topics segment of the 12 October episode of her show, showed the controversial footage. "I don't think that's a Weinstein. What I think is that it's just a stupid man, probably high as hell... You know he was in and out of rehab and stuff," she commented.

The show host also expressed her disgust over the fact that Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez at the time. "If you could do that to Jennifer [Lopez], imagine what the other Jennifer [Garner] put up with," she told the audience.

During the episode, Wendy went on a bit of a rant and slammed some men for being "disgusting". "Keep in mind that men are disgusting and they do disgusting things. And I love men, but you guys are real pigs," she said.

Soon after the groping accusations, another controversial video appeared on the internet where the actor was seen complimenting Canadian TV personality Anne-Marie Losique on her "firm breasts".

Sensing the massive backlash, Losique defended Affleck and claimed that the actor never touched her inappropriately. She explained that the video was scripted and that she was "not at all a victim".

"I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad." Losique told the Hollywood Reporter.