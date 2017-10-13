Jennifer Garner is reportedly "heartbroken" over Ben Affleck's recent scandal. The Miracles from Heaven star is said to be "worried" following her former husband's involvement in a groping incident.

According to HollywoodLife, the mother of three children is feeling horrible at the "things that are being said about" the Argo star, who former TRL host Hilarie Burton accused of groping her during an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live in 2003.

Affleck has apologised for groping Burton, saying that he had "acted inappropriately" towards her.

"Jen is heartbroken over Ben's situation and all of the horrible things that are being said about him," a source told the gossip news website.

"Jen is worried for their children and especially their daughters. She is doing her best to teach the kids that their father is a good man but still everyone is human and we all make mistakes sometimes."

The 45-year-old actress is "doing her best to protect them [her children] from any negativity in the world" and wants them to know that it is "ok to get help when you need it".

The report goes on to say that even though Garner is "embarrassed" for Affleck she is "not surprised" as she knows what a "wild guy he could be".

"She definitely knew about his demons but hoped they wouldn't be exposed. Now that some of this stuff is coming to light, she is doing her best to be a good mother and do what is best for their children," the source said.

Although Garner and Affleck are no longer together, she wants Affleck to "work on himself", with the former couple remaining amicable while co-parenting their children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam,5.

"She is hopeful that he can work on himself and improve as a man and as a father. Jen feels that therapy will help Ben through this challenging time," the source said.