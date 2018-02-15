There are celebrity couples, and then there are Barack and Michelle Obama – who sent Twitter into an emotional overdrive with an adorable photo on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The couple, who have never shied away from sharing their admiration in public, tweeted out a special tribute to each other this 14 February. While the ever-witty Michelle created a special Valentine's playlist for her husband of 25 years, the former US president wasn't too far behind either.

Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old former Obama posted the sweetest picture of the couple, possibly from some exotic location, with their arms wrapped around each other.

Alongside the photo he wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better."

The former first lady's Spotify playlist for her husband contained 44 classic and modern tracks, possibly marking Obama's 44th presidency.

From Ben E King's Stand By Me and Etta James' At Last to Halo by Beyonce and Fallin' by Alicia Keys, Michelle's romantic playlist was not just a treat for Obama but also to his millions of social media followers.

"You guys look so happy. We're so miserable – missing you," a Twitter user commented on the touching picture, echoing the general mix of emotions.

Another wrote, "Happy Valentine's day to your family you'll be my President for ever."

"Man... it's like missing your dad when he's away on a trip. America wants Dad," a third follower shared. "Example of love and all that was great about America. Thank you for reminding me that love really exists," added yet another.

Amid the sea of "we miss you" and "please come back", one more Obama fan wrote, "Too cute. Love u both back when times were better and now when we wish you were still in the WH."

Fans have always hailed the Obamas as "couple goals". Recently, Obama even shared a lovely picture, wishing his wife a "happy birthday", sending his followers into a frenzy.