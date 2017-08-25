West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Oliver Burke on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m.

The Scotland international joined the Bundesliga side only a year ago from Nottingham Forest for £13m and, despite scoring within four minutes of his debut, failed to make an impression as RBL surprisingly finished runners-up behind Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old played just 25 times across all competitions for his former club and revealed the prospect of playing regularly was a major factor in moving to The Hawthorns even it meant missing out on the chance of playing Champions League football this season.

"I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games," he told the club's website.

"I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet."

Burke is the Baggies' fourth signing of the summer after Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi and Gareth Barry. West Brom have also signed China striker Yuning Zhang, who has started a two-year loan in Germany with Werder Bremen.

Albion manager Tony Pulis described Burke, who has five Scotland caps to his name, has a "tremendous talent" who has got "a fantastic raw ability".

"We're really pleased to get him in - the lad has got a tremendous talent," said Pulis

"He's got a fantastic, raw ability but he has now also got the experience of going away from the comfort of his own area to a foreign country and experiencing life.

"He's gained the experience of playing for a top club in the Bundesliga with top coaches. That will have broadened his horizons and been good for his development."

The Scot will be available for Sunday's Premier League clash against Stoke City, as West Brom look for a third win on the trot after consecutive 1-0 wins over Bournemouth and Burnley in their first two league games of the campaign.

Crystal Palace had also been keen to bring the Scot back to English football with Eagles boss Frank de Boer confirming his side's interest last week.