West Ham United have officially confirmed the club's fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen. The all-time leading goalscorer for Mexico put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Olympic Stadium after the two clubs agreed on a £16m ($20.8m) deal.

"I am very happy to join West Ham United," Hernandez told the club's official site. "For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club."

"It was not a difficult decision. West Ham is an historic club, and very ambitious – this summer you can see with the players signed that they are looking to have a very good season.

"I've had three fantastic years playing in Spain and Germany, but England was really the first big chapter in my career and I am so happy to be back. I am desperate for the season to start and to help the team achieve all their objectives."

The 29-year-old — nicknamed Chicharito which translates as "Little Pea" — will be returning to England for the first time since falling out of favour with Manchester United. Hernandez joined Old Trafford in 2010 and went on to become the first player since Ruud van Nistelrooy to score 20 goals in his debut season for the club.

However, after a total of 59 goals and two league titles in four seasons, Hernandez found himself fall down the pecking order of the Red Devils and eventually moved to Real Madrid on loan for the 2014/15 season.

At the Bernabeu, the forward netted nine times in 33 appearances before completing a permanent move to Bundesliga side Leverkusen in 2015 where he proceeded to score 39 goals in 76 games during his two-year spell.

"We are delighted to welcome Javier as the latest fantastic addition to the West Ham United squad," Joint-Chairman David Sullivan added. "Following the arrivals of Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart and Marko Arnautovic, he is another top class professional who brings great experience and quality to the Club."

"He has a proven goalscoring record in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, as well in the UEFA Champions League and at international level with Mexico.

"We now have some fantastic options in attacking positions and, like all West Ham fans, I am looking forward to seeing Javier score goals in a claret and blue shirt next season."

The Mexico international will now fly out to Germany to meet up with manager Slaven Bilic and his new teammates at their pre-season training camp.