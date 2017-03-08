Snap made it clear in its stock-market debut that it sees itself as a camera company which, alongside a string of telling hires at the firm, suggests it plans to develop more hardware in the near future.

So far, the only device we've seen out of the mobile messaging start-up is Spectacles, a set of garish sunglasses designed to be used with its highly popular video messaging app. But exactly what are Spectacles, what do they do and where can you buy them? Allow us to explain.

What are Spectacles?

Snapchat Spectacles are a pair of sunglasses with a built-in camera that are made by Snap, the company behind Snapchat. While wearing them users can record video and upload it directly to the Snapchat smartphone app. And that's about it – augmented reality goggles these are not.

Spectacles feature a camera lens that offers a 115-degree field of view. To film with them, users must first pair the glasses with their smartphone using Bluetooth, then load up the Snapchat app on their smartphone.

Users start a recording by pressing a button on the left-hand side of the frames. Spectacles shoot video in 10-second segments; an LED light will flash while the glasses are filming.

Videos are then automatically uploaded to the Memories section of the Snapchat app via Bluetooth (or Wi-Fi for HD videos), which can then be viewed by people you are friends with on Snapchat.

Where can I buy Spectacles?

Previously, the brightly-coloured wearables have only been available through pop-up stores or roaming 'Snapbot' vending machines, although they can now be purchased directly from Snap's official Spectacles website – but only in the United States. The glasses come in three colours – black, teal (red) and coral (blue/green) – and cost $129.99 (£110, €125). The glasses come with a charging case, cable and cleaning cloth; there's also a one-year warrant and 30-day money back guarantee if you change your mind.

Be prepared for a wait, as shipping time is currently estimated to take 2-4 weeks. Each household is restricted to six pairs of Spectacles, likely to discourage scalpers from buying them in bulk and selling them online at a hiked-up price.

How to buy Snapchat Spectacles in the UK

Although they are not officially on sale in the UK, there are a few options available for those who don't mind paying a little extra.

Firstly you could ask a friend in the US to buy a pair and send them over to you, or you can try auction sites like eBay as some sellers will ship internationally. Finally there are shipping services like BigAppleBuddy, which will buy products in the US and ship them to you for a flat rate of $50 on top of the retail price.

Official UK availability is unknown for now, but Snap mentioned in its IPO filing that expanding sales beyond the US is in the pipeline.