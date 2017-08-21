Maya Jama is not just Stormzy's girlfriend. She's famous in her own right for being a television presenter, mental health advocate and socialite – and the added benefit of being drop-dead gorgeous doesn't do her any harm either.

The 23-year-old half Swedish, half-Somali host wowed her 311K Instagram followers with a sultry picture of herself in a two piece cream knitted outfit by Noorvana.

Showing off a flattering pose in the dimly-lit shot taken in front of a white building, Maya sipped on a beverage from a Red Bull cup as she modelled the lace up bralet which divulged a good dose of cleavage.

Leaving little to the imagination, the ensemble revealed most of her torso and the mini skirt ensured her legs were also on display.

Captioning the snap: "Hand made - @n00rvana" – it's clear that Maya was trying to promote the brand's 'White Passion Set' which retails for £150.

The star's fans were in awe of the look, with one person commenting: "Soooo beautiful xx".

Another put: "Divorce stormzy and marry me "

A third added: "Knitted and good - what a great figure in that crisp white outfit..."

Earlier today, Maya showed her followers that she had been partying alongside her grime rapper boyfriend's new pals from Love Island, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, in a fun selfie with Britain's Got Talent host Alesha Dixon at V Festival.

Maya, who counts Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson and YouTuber David Vujanic as her good mates, gained significant popularity hosting Copa90's Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities – a travelogue covering the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Though her romance with Stormzy has helped accelerate her career, she has made a name for herself thanks to her bubbly and fun-loving personality, and is also known for credits such as Technobabble, Rinse FM, 4Music and The Wrap Up, and began her career as a teenager presenting the series JumpOff.TV in London.