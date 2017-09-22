We became pretty used to seeing Jared Leto with his thick long beard and man bun so imagine our surprise when the Suicide Squad star debuted his new clean-shaven look on Instagram. The Academy Award-winning actor posted a selfie asking fans to caption the photo but by the looks of it, they were too busy ogling his chiselled pectorals.

While the image does not show much of Leto's face, it does tease a clean-shaven jaw and a ripped upper body. It trails down to his pelvic area, giving the impression that the Dallas Buyers Club actor was not just shirtless, but sans pants as well.

Like a couple of fans, we would have had a tough time believing the man in the photo was, in fact, the 45-year-old were it not for the tattoos on his chest and arm. A few of his followers were surprised to see the nude selfie and questioned him regarding the location of his bottoms.

"Jared put the pant back on," one person posted in the comments section while another simply asked: "Where are your pants?"

Along with the request to fans to caption the photo, Leto, who is part of the music band 30 Seconds To Mars, used the name of their recently released album Walk On Water as a hashtag.

Speaking to Sky News earlier this month, the Panic Room actor described the new music as "complete and total insanity". "I would expect to be surprised, the album is very different," he said.

On the movie front, Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in Ben Affleck's Batman solo film, Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens and a yet untitled project that will centre on the relationship between the Joker and Harley Quinn.

Outside the DC Universe, Leto stars across from Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 which releases on 6 October.