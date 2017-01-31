Donald Trump's presidency is not yet two weeks old but some of his policies have already been widely criticised by a number of Wall Street heavyweights.

The US president's decision to sign an executive order barring people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days has come under particular scrutiny, with some of the biggest US companies publicly voicing their disapproval.

Here is a round-up of how some members of the business world have reacted.

Goldman Sachs's CEO Lloyd Blankfein: "This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily."

Bank of America: "We depend upon the diverse sources of talent that our teammates represent."

BlackRock executives: "We, of course, all want to promote security and combat terrorism, but we believe it needs to be done with respect for due process, individual rights and the principle of inclusion."

JPMorgan Chase failed to criticise the order, but said the country was "strengthened by the rich diversity of the world around us."

Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat said in a memo the bank was concerned about "the message the executive order sends" as well as the impact immigration policies might have "on our ability to serve our clients and contribute to growth".

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "Like many of you, I'm concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat [...] We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are."

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: "[The order] is one we do not support. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing a suit against the order, we are working other legal options as well.

"We're a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years. No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants. It's a distinctive competitive advantage for our country – one we should not weaken."

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: "There are some values, which are really near and dear to your heart. It's foundational and it's something you should never compromise on [...]the fight will continue".