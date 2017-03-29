Peaky Blinders is joined by another familiar face for its fourth series, making the next small screen offering the most star-studded to date.

Game of Thrones actor Aiden Gillen has now signed up for the BBC2 hit crime drama which centres around Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his gang of late 19th century outlaw family members and friends.

After it was revealed last week that Oscar winning actor Adrien Brody would be joining the series alongside regulars Murphy, Tom Hardy and Paul Anderson, it seems the celebs are lining up to nab a part in the show.

Samuel L Jackson has already expressed his zealousness about joining Steven Knight-created Peaky Blinders, but it looks as though Gillen has beaten him to the post. Best known as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish in HBO fantasy series GoT, as well as his role in The Wire, it is not certain what role Gillen will take up yet.

Aside from his GoT success, the 48-year-old Irish actor played CIA operative Bill Wilson in The Dark Knight Rises, Stuart Alan Jones in the Channel 4 series Queer as Folk and John Boy in the RTE Television series Love/Hate, and has been nominated for a slew of awards including a BAFTA.

The end of season three saw Tommy racing against time to save his kidnapped son before he summoned his family and handed them all over to the police in a shock twist. Something tells us that the crime isn't over just yet.

The show welcomes another established individual as Line of Duty's David Caffrey will be directing the fourth season which is expected to air later this year. Thanks to viewers loving the series, a fifth season has already been confirmed – so get used to seeing Murphy and his criminal mob on the telly for the foreseeable future.