Tom Hardy made the day of a group of his fans after he made an impromptu appearance at a man's birthday party in Liverpool.

Visiting the city to film season four of Peaky Blinders, 30-year-old Hardy was at the Shankly Hotel when he decided to visit one of the suites to see what was going on.

When he arrived, he found himself in the midst of a man's 30th birthday party and posed with the crowd in a group of selfies.

Posting a snap on Instagram, Nicholas Cattell captioned a snap with the star "when Tom Hardy walks in your room" as he posed with his friend.

He later reportedly dined at the hotel's restaurant and tucked into a hanging chicken kebab and a sharing steak platter.

A source told Liverpool Echo: "Tom certainly turned heads when he walked into the hotel. Nobody could quite believe that a Hollywood star was in the building and certainly not the boy whose birthday party he gatecrashed!

"They absolutely loved it though. He seemed very tempted to join the party some more but needed to return to filming."

The star also invited Lisa Rhodes, founder of Liverpool Dog Rescue, backstage so they could have a talk about dogs.

The founder said that the star was simply "lovely".

"I have always been a fan of Tom Hardy and know he is a big animal lover and I knew he was filming in Liverpool so I went down with one of our supporters Sue Wright to where he was filming.

"He was so lovely and seemed genuinely interested in hearing about Liverpool Dog Rescue.

"We took some treats for his dog Woody too, who is adorable.

"Tom had a really busy schedule so was unable to come and visit our pooches at the kennels yesterday but said he would love to come and see us another time, so we are hopeful maybe next time he's in Liverpool he will pop over."

The fourth season of Peaky Blinders is expected to be on our screens at the beginning of 2018.