Members of the White House press corps have expressed their anger at press secretary Sean Spicer for conducting his briefings off camera instead of in public broadcasts.

On Monday (19 June), Spicer conducted the daily press briefing off camera, with the last on-camera briefing taking place seven days earlier.

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta said after the briefing: "The White House press secretary is getting to a point where he's just kind of useless.

"If they're getting to this point where he's not going to answer questions or go on camera or have audio, why are we even having these briefings or gaggles in the first place?"

Press briefings have seen drastic changes over the past few months with restrictions on off-camera briefings, cabinet members being drafted in to discuss specific issues and Spicer's role being shared with deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Spicer was asked by Time reporter Zeke Miller "why our friends in radio and television can't use this live?".

He replied saying: "There are days where we decide that the president's voice should be the one who speaks for the administration."

However, on those occasions, the gaggle are unable to question the president.

Acosta has been a target of the administration, regularly being ignored after being called "fake news" by Trump in February.

Spicer was also asked if on the days where the "president's voice" is the one that should be heard, that Trump appear at briefings.

He said: "I'll be sure to share your sentiments with the president."