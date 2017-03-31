Has Justin Bieber found love again? The Let Me Love You hitmaker was caught kissing and cuddling a new girl in the back seat of a car in the early hours of Thursday (30 March), following his gig in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the day earlier.

HollywoodLife reports that the 23-year-old Canadian singer gave his after-party a miss and travelled to the Fasano Hotel, where he met Luciana Chamone. The report says as the pair left the place in a car for Bieber's rented mansion in Rio. The duo was all over each other with Chamone leaning in for a kiss. Accompanying the pair was Bieber's pastor Carl Lentz, the report adds.

Bieber's last fling was with Lionel Richie's 18-year-old daughter Sofia Richie. He recently fuelled romance rumours when he was spotted chatting with his former flame Bronte Blampied in Australia earlier in March.

So, who is Luciana Chamone? Here are few things that you need to know about her.