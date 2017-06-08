A planet in the Milky Way has reportedly been named after a teenager, who hails from Bangalore, India. Sahithi Pingali, a high school student, was bestowed the honour after she excelled at one of the world's largest pre-college science competitions – the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

Competing against 2,000 finalists, Pingali came within the top 3% of ISEF, after which The Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology immortalised her name by christening a minor planet in our very own Milky Way after her, according to reports.

"I definitely didn't see this coming. I was expecting one special award at most. I haven't yet digested the fact that I have a planet named after me," Pingali told The Hindu newspaper.

The teen won three special awards and was also awarded overall second place in the Earth and Environment Sciences category. So what did she do to receive such recognition? The teen presented a paper titled "An Innovative Crowdsourcing Approach to Monitoring Freshwater Bodies", which was based on her experiences of developing an app and lake-monitoring kit that gathered data via crowdsourcing.

The teen studied a highly polluted lake in Bangalore and developed her project based on crowdsourced data. "The interesting thing about my project is that it's all about crowdsourcing; getting students and citizens to contribute scientific data," the local media quoted her as saying.

The teen is currently pursuing an internship at the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Michigan, to help further her work.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Pingali for further details on her work and accomplishments and will update this article with her response.