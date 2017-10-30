Lyon forward Bertrand Traore believes he made the right decision to leave Chelsea for Bruno Genesio's side in the summer transfer window but has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Stamford Bridge later in his career.

Traore left the Premier League champions for the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer in a deal worth around £8.8m and has become a regular fixture in the side at the Groupama Stadium. The former Ajax loanee has made 14 appearances for Lyon in all competitions this season, scoring four times.

Traore did manage to break into the first-team during his time at Chelsea, making 16 appearances in total, but the Burkina Faso international knew he had to go in search of regular first-team football in order to help fulfil his vast potential and believes he made the right choice to leave the Blues for les Gones.

"Going from Chelsea was the best decision for me. I am enjoying myself, as a young player you can only improve if you are playing every week," Traore was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I enjoyed my time at Chelsea and when I had opportunities to show what I could do on the pitch, I took them with both hands. But there weren't any guarantee I would play.

"Yes, I would be happy if it was me in the Chelsea first-team playing every weekend, but this is football and you have to take decisions. Along with Chelsea, I took the decision to sign for Lyon and I am happy with that."

Chelsea have been derided in recent years for letting players such as Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku leave the club too early. They will hope Traore does not turn out to be another one that got away, though the 22-year-old does not seem averse to returning to west London in the future.

"Why not? It is up to me to develop and progress as a player and prove that I am good enough to play in the Premier League," Traore said.

"Others went back, it is a possibility. I have to focus on Lyon, do my best and see what I do in the future."