The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki's involvement in the upcoming Roseanne revival is still not clear, but actress Sara Gilbert has shared some interesting updates about Galecki's possible return.

Gilbert spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the Big Bang Theory's involvement in the project and revealed, "We're in very productive, amazing talks and we're hopeful that it will work out." Galecki played David Healy for nearly 100 episodes from season 4 to 9 of Roseanne.

Revealing more about the ABC's revival series production status, Gilbert said, "It's great. We're in pre-production, writers are writing. They're doing an amazing job and sets are about to start being built and it's getting real."

Gilbert rose to fame on the original series as Roseanne and Dan Conner's daughter, Darlene. She will not only act but will also be the executive producer of the reboot, which is set to air in 2018.

Original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Lauri Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, and Alicia Goranson have already confirmed that they will return for the revival. Gilbert teased that fans will have to "tune in and see" how they deal with Goodman's character's supposed death in the show's finale that aired back in 1997.

Roseanne was the most-watched television show in the US in 1990's, and Gilbert is looking forward to bringing back a series that doesn't shy away from the struggles of a working-class family.

She was quoted as saying, "I'm excited. I think we don't see enough people on TV that are struggling to pay their bills and that's what many, many Americans are doing. And so that section of the population has been grossly underrepresented and so we're happy to give a certain section of the population a voice, hopefully."

The American sitcom was lauded for its realistic portrayal of the average American family and centred on the Conners, a working-class family struggling to get by on a limited household income in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.