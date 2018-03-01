Disney movie Frozen hit the theatres in 2013 and fans have been urging the studio to make Queen Elsa their first LGBT princess. Fans even kick-started a campaign on social media with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.

The sequel to the hit Disney film is coming in 2019, and Idina Menzel, who voices the character and sang the hit Let It Go, has already given support to the movement. Now writer and co-director Jennifer Lee has commented on Elsa getting a potential same-sex partner.

Lee spoke to The Huffington Post while promoting her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time, and revealed, "I love everything people are saying and people are thinking about with our film."

She continued, "That it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people, it means the world to us that we're part of these conversations."

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things."

The director added, "For me ... Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go."

Previously, Menzel spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the online campaign that has been gaining support over time. She said, "I think it's great, Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out."

Menzel, who is set to reprise her character's voice in the sequel to the Oscar-winning Disney animated movie, said, "No matter what," she said, adding Elsa "changed my life".

So, it seems like we will have to wait to discover whether Elsa has a girlfriend until the movie comes out on 27 November 2019.