A woman who was flown to hospital by an air ambulance team that included the Duke of Cambridge has died.

The woman in her 50s was hit by a marked police van in Hethel, near Wymondham in Norfolk, on Thursday (27 July) night at 10.20pm.

Police officers were sent out to look for her following concerns for her welfare after she had been reported missing.

She suffered head injuries in the accident and was flown to Cambridge's Addenbrooke's Hospital by Prince William who was on his final East Anglian Air Ambulance shift.

She died as a result of her injuries on Saturday morning, Sky News reports.

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission , who have begun an independent investigation into the incident, Norfolk constabulary confirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge earlier announced that he is stepping down from his role as an air ambulance pilot to take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

A former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot, Prince William, 34, took on the role in July 2015 donating his salary to the Air Ambulance charity.