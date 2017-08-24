Jurgen Klopp has blasted Liverpool's contract rebels for allowing the Champions League to dictate their futures at Anfield. He claims the Reds' return to the Europe's elite club competition should help them attract top players in the transfer market.

The Merseyside club sealed their berth in the Champions League after a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in the second round of the play-off. Liverpool managed a 6-3 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga outfit.

Emre Can has one year left on his contract with his current employers and is yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool and the former Borussia Dortmund coach earlier admitted that "nothing" had changed regarding the midfielder's future at the club after ruling out summer exit.

In addition to this, Philippe Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and the Brazilian has handed in a transfer request as he dreams of completing a switch to Camp Nou. The Reds are firm that the former Inter Milan man will not be sold and have already rejected three bids from the Catalan club for the playmaker.

"I know a few people think differently but we do a lot of work and it's not too easy to play 20 players in this or that position ... they really often say if you play Champions League then it's really interesting. 'The club is great, the manager not too bad, all this stuff'," Klopp explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Or even if you try to extend a contract with a player in the squad they say 'Yeah, I want to play Champions League'. I always think 'WTF? It's your job to do it with us together. Don't ask for us to do your job to play Champions' League let's do it together.'

"That's what this team did together. That's why I'm so happy about it. Fourteen months hard work and we did it - nice."

Asked whether if the Champions League qualification is a big boost in the transfer market, the German manager said: "It's a big influence in the transfer market, especially if you do it more often."

"I said before the game if you talk to a player - especially the players we talk to because we don't have to talk to players who are not better than our players, because that's really difficult."