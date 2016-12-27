Is WWE planning something big for Royal Rumble 2017? It seems so, as Kurt Angle and other former superstars were reportedly contacted to make an appearance at the pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January

According to PW Stream, former wrestlers including the Olympic Gold medallist were contacted, even if it is for a one-off appearance. Further, Wrestle Zone has reported that the fans will get to see Angle on WWE network in 2017.

According to Forbes, Angle recently said during a Facebook Q&A with fans that he wants to fight Brock Lesnar again. Moreover, he also said that he would not fight in the independent wrestling circuits from March next year.

Previously, Angle in an interview with Comicbook had said that Triple H and Vince McMahon were interested in his return to the WWE. The 47-year-old quit the WWE in 2006 citing health reasons.

"For me to go back it'd have to be the right match, the right program, and also you have to have interest from Triple H and Vince McMahon. I spoke with them a few months ago, they do have interest. They just don't know what they want to do, and they don't know when," he had said.

The 47-year-old had also opened up about who he wanted to fight on his return.

"I wanted Daniel Bryan. Unfortunately I don't think he's able to go anymore. But I'd say right now on that roster Seth Rollins is the guy. I watch how he is, what he does, his style, his ability in the ring. Right now he's one of the best in the world...There are other wrestlers I'd like to wrestle like Rusev and Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, but right now I think that Seth Rollins has the bull's eye on his chest," he said.