A WWE fan has died after collapsing at a live event in Portland. TMZ Sports reports that the unnamed elderly man was watching the show on Saturday night (25 March) when he slumped out of his of his seat in the corner stands just as Austin Aries defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Medics were called to the scene and administered CPR for around 20 minutes before rushing him to a local hospital on a stretcher. He couldn't be resuscitated and was pronounced dead on arrival at Maine Medical Center.

According to eye witnesses, the fan had been caring for a man with Down's syndrome and appeared in good spirits until his bad turn.

Twitter user @ChunkTV, who was one of the thousands of fans that came out to watch Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn take on Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens in the main event, gave his accounts of the tragic events writing: "So... ever have one of those nights where someone in the stands dies right next to you?

"It really was unbelievable. I could swear he was sleeping, then suddenly we knew something was wrong."

"The police who were searching after the fan passed, were looking for the disabled man to make sure he was safe.

"I wish the best for his family and the gentleman he was caring for as well. I can't believe this is real."

IBTimes UK has reached out to the WWE for comment.