The WWE universe has been intensely speculating the return of Matt and Jeff Hardy – who left TNA in February 2017 – where the "Broken" gimmick used by the brothers was highly appreciated by fans.

The "Broken" Hardys' popularity sky-rocketed over the past three years, which reportedly prompted WWE to seek the brothers' return to the entertainment company. "It's a matter of when, not if," PWInsider reported of the former WWE tag team champions' return.

Now, two iconic Attitude Era foes Edge and Christian think the Hardy brothers' return could work. The Hardy Boyz, however, could face a legal battle for using the "Broken" gimmick outside TNA as a report from Cageside Seats claimed that the promotion has added their trademark symbol to every Broken Matt Hardy video on YouTube.

That said, Edge and Christian, in an interview with Forbes said that the "Broken" Hardys would work in the WWE.

"Crazier things have worked on that mainstream of scale," said Edge citing the success of The Undertaker's gimmick.

"It's all about reinventing yourself," Christian chipped in added that the Hardy Boyz could have stayed with their old gimmick but instead chose to stay relevant.

Edge added that not only will fans get bored if "you don't reinvent yourself", but a wrestler becomes stagnant at what he does. "Matt and Jeff are smart enough, particularly Matt—who is very hands-on with all of the incarnations of his character—to try stuff. I haven't seen a whole lot of it, I've seen a couple of things and I thought it was hilarious and awesome," he noted.