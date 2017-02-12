WWE legend Chavo "Classic" Guerrero, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in early January died on 11 February. He was 68 years old.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

The death of the former wrestler – real name Chavo Guerrero Sr – was announced by his son Chavo Guerrero Jr on Instagram, wherein he mentioned that his father was in a better place now.

"Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things 'HIS' way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo 'Classic' Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven," Guerrero Jr wrote.

Chavo was the oldest son of the legendary wrester Salvador "Gory" and Herlinda Guerrero. His brothers Mando, Eddie and Hector were also in wrestling, and had two sisters Maria and Linda.

"We never wanted to be Superman or Batman or the Lone Ranger in my era, we wanted to be wrestlers," Chavo had said once, who was one of Mexico's biggest stars from the 1940s to 70s.

The wrestler moved to Los Angeles and started work at the World Wrestling Association in 1974. His three brothers soon followed their elder brother's steps.

"The Guerreros came in waves. We actually brought in Chavo first. It was like a big tidal wave, is what it was. You had Chavo coming in, who was really kind of the mainstay, and a very good worker. Because we could emphasize his father -- his father had a big following here in the late '30s and '40s," the then publicist of World Wrestling Association Jeff Walton said, according to Toronto Sun. "As Chavo would kind of wind down a little bit, he'd say, 'Hey, I have my brother, Mando. You should see Mando. He's a really good worker," he added.

"After Mando came Hector, and Hector was a tremendous worker. So it was a non-stop tidal wave of Guerreros. We got a lot of mileage out of these guys, because we put them in tag teams, you put them in singles matches, you put with them with other guys, besides the brothers, if they weren't all here at one time. It just made for great wrestlers. They were really polished, skilled wrestlers," Walton noted.