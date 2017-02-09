Bobby Lashley has said that he would love to fight Brock Lesnar as the Beast Incarnate has positioned himself as the top superstar in the wrestling business. The current Impact Wrestling world champion left the WWE in January 2008.

"I want that fight with Brock Lesnar," Lashley told Sports Illustrated. "I don't care if it's the ring, the cage, or in a street fight."

"Brock is at one of the highest points in the business, so high that they're trying to bring him down to make other stars. Brock brings legitimacy to the business, and he has Paul Heyman with him to do everything else he can't do. I'm completely up for that fight."

The 40-year-old wrestler also opened up his possible WWE return. He said although WWE is a bigger stage, he does not intend to fight at WWE right now because he is "extremely happy" at TNA.

Lashley, however, added, "If the right scenario ever came up to return, then it's a possibility."

He also pointed out that he has never been a political guy in wrestling but rather "someone who came out and worked" and added that he was a "product of amateur wrestling, and there is no one there to help you with matches or win matches—you have to do it yourself."

"Do I have anything left to prove now that I'm a four-time champion? Every time I go out there, I have something to prove. Something more, something different. I deserve the title right now, and there are so many other things I deserve in the business of professional wrestling that I'm going after, so I'm going after the things I deserve," he said.